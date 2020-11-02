High-ranking border officials come to Tucson to praise Trump, blast Twitter

Cuccinelli cited “unprecedented achievements” by the administration, which “put its promises into action.” He praised Trump’s “relentless leadership and drive.”

Among those achievements was the seizure of more hard drugs, such as fentanyl and methamphetamine, in the last four years than in the previous eight years.

Watch: Central American migrants dropped over border wall near Yuma Video provided by the Yuma Sector Border Patrol shows a group of 108 Central American migrants being dropped over the U.S.-Mexico border wall …

The administration “took bold action” to address the crisis at the border last year and listened to what Border Patrol agents said they needed at the border, Morgan said.

“To me, as acting commissioner, this is very much an apolitical statement when I say that this president listened and this president delivered. That’s just a fact,” Morgan said.

Neither official seemed concerned about the propriety of DHS officials making what could be seen as a campaign stop for President Trump hours before the polls open.

When asked why the officials came to Tucson the day before the presidential election and whether the visit could be viewed as an effort to sway voters, Cuccinelli said he hadn’t been to the Arizona border yet and the state was “on the cycle to do.”

“We don’t stop doing our job because there’s an election coming or going and this is part of that whole effort,” Cuccinelli said.