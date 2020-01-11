You are the owner of this article.
High-rise fire near UA campus seen around Tucson

Smoke pours from burning insulation and construction materials on the fourth floor of the Graduate Hotel under construction at 930 E. 2nd St., west of the UA campus.

 Michelle Evans / for the Arizona Daily Star

Tucson firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire at a hotel construction site near the University of Arizona Saturday afternoon.

Nobody was injured in the fire at the Graduate Hotel, a 14-story project at Main Gate square, 930 E. Second St., said Captain Hector Carpio, spokesman for the Tucson Fire Department.

The damages to the hotel have not been determined, Carpio said. Firefighters arrived on scene at 2:12 p.m. and put the fire out in 21 minutes, Carpio said.

Investigators are assessing damages and determining the cause of the fire.

Tucson firefighters snake a hose up through scaffolding while working a structure fire on a mid-level floor of a hotel currently under construction near University Boulevard, on Jan. 11, 2020.

A Tucson firefighter tries to separate fencing to get to the ground level of a construction site where where a fire was burning on mid-level floor of a hotel currently under construction near University Boulevard, on Jan. 11, 2020.

Fire crews work the scene of a structure fire at the Graduate Hotel, on Jan. 11, 2020.

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.

