High-rise fire near UA campus seen around Tucson

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.
"I try to live my best life for her," says a friend of Christina-Taylor Green, who was nine years old when she became one of six people killed in the Jan. 8, 2011, mass shooting that targeted then-Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.
A Tucson firefighter tries to separate fencing to get to the ground level of a construction site where where a fire was burning on mid-level floor of a hotel currently under construction near University Boulevard, on Jan. 11, 2020.