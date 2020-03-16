High school student's outreach efforts to senior citizens gets her belled

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Greta Haas
Nominated by: Blaze Carlsen
Why: For her work with senior citizens. Haas is a senior at Desert Christian High School. Two years ago, Haas originated and implemented the idea of a “reverse trick-or-trick.” After making arrangements with the Villa Hermosa Retirement Home on Speedway, she went to work on her idea, Carlsen wrote in the nomination letter. She got bags and filled them with candy. She organized a group of friends, got them to dress in Halloween outfits and provided them with transportation to Villa Hermosa. There they handed out the bags of candy to the residents. She continued her outreach to the residents on New Year’s Eve. She again reached out to friends who dressed up and attended the Villa Hermosa New Year’s Eve party, dancing and mingling with the residents. She added a spark of kindness and happiness for many senior citizens, Carlsen wrote.
For more information and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more information.