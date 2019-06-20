"High school students in Tucson with an interest in entrepreneurship and inventing will be participating in this year’s Junior Shark Tank summer program," according to a press release. "The 5 week internship program runs from May 28-June 28, 2019 and will takes place at the S.T.A.R. Academic Center through JTED. This is the first year that the internship program will be free to all students. The month long program consists of hands-on learning via team instructors, mentors and guest speakers. Students develop and build a product prototype from an idea attempting to solve a problem in their community by using product marketing research and entrepreneurial business practices to sell their product to potential investors. Like the television show Shark Tank, teams pitch their product to a team of "sharks" who will ask investor questions in order to determine the winners of the scholarship money. The final Competition Day will be on June 27th from 3-5:30pm at Pima Community College Downtown (Amethyst Room)."
"Prizes are $5,000 for the first place team and two additional $2,500 scholarships will be awarded and shared among the receiving team of students."