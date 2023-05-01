The road to Mount Lemmon remained closed Monday as crews fight a fire near Molino Basin, officials say.

Firefighters will benefit from temperatures that are cooler today than Sunday's 100-degrees, but will be dealing with wind gusts. Pima County is one of several areas in southern Arizona under a Red Flag warning, the National Weather Service says.

Winds of 15 miles to 30 miles per hour are expected here and Pinal and Santa Cruz counties starting later this morning until about 7 p.m., the Weather Service warning says. And wind gusts between 35 miles to 45 miles per hour are anticipated during that time.

The fire started Sunday near Mile Marker 4.5, the Sheriff's Department says.

The size of the wildfire had not been updated early Monday.

Residents and businesses still had access to the highway. Traffic down the mountain also was being allowed.

Rose Canyon Lake was cleared for use by firefighting aircraft.

Today's high temperature in Tucson is expected to be about 90 degrees, ten degrees cooler than Sunday.

Tucson hit 100 degrees for the first time in 2023 at 1:59 p.m. Sunday, the Weather Service said.