High winds move Bighorn Fire within 10 miles of Summerhaven, Ski Valley on Tuesday

The wind will continue through Thursday before moving out of the area and being replaced with higher temperatures near 107 degrees in Tucson, Zell said Tuesday night.
Resources will stay in the Mt. Lemmon area until the fire is contained to make sure that community is not impacted by the fire.
Incident commander John Pearson of the Southwest Incident Management Team said he's confident the fire crews will successfully get the fire to move around the communities on Mt. Lemmon with the plans and assets they've put in place.
"We'll see where we land," Pearson said. "It's not over. We've still got a lot of big country to deal with and so be prepared for those worse case scenarios when they come so we can react appropriately."
The rest of the fire is holding well, Gilbert said.
As of Tuesday night, the Bighorn Fire burning north of Tucson had grown to 15,805 acres, but progress has been made with containment reaching 40%.
There are 729 people working the blaze, including seven hotshot crews, eight Type 2 hand crews, 27 Type 3 engines, one Type 4 engine, 25 Type 6 engines, four Type 1 helicopters, one Type 2 helicopter, two Type 3 helicopters, nine water tenders and six bulldozers.
Bighorn Fire- Arizona
A DC-10 VLAT makes a slurry run, dropping near the observatory and structures on Mount Lemmon, as the Bighorn Fire works its way to the northeast, Tucson, Ariz., June 16, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona Wildfires
A DC-10 air tanker drops fire retardant along Samaniego Ridge just west of Mt. Lemmon Sky Center during the Bighorn Fire burning west of Mt. Lemmon in the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson on June 16, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A DC-10 VLAT makes a slurry drop between the advancing flame of the Bighorn Fire and the structures and homes on Mount Lemmon, Tucson, Ariz., June 16, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A DC-10 VLAT makes a slurry drop near the observatory site and along the burnout of the 17 year-old Aspen Fire as crew fight to keep the Bighorn Fire being advancing on Mount Lemmon, Tucson, Ariz., June 16, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire crest a ridge on the north side of the Santa Catalina Mountains as the day's steady winds push the flames closer to Mount Lemmon, Tucson, Ariz., June 16, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A Sikorsky firefighting helicopter drops water along a ridge top as the flames from the Bighorn Fire work their way onto the northern slopes of the Santa Catalina Mountains, Tucson, Ariz., June 16, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A stand of pines go up in flames as the Bighorn Fire pushes its way down a slope on the northern side of the Santa Catalina Mountains, Tucson, Ariz., June 16, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona Wildfires
The Bighorn Fire burning in canyons below Mt. Lemmon (obscured, to the left) in the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson on June 16, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire- Arizona
A DC-10 VLAT climbs out of the range after making a slurry drop between The Bighorn Fire and Mount Lemmon, Tucson, Ariz., June 16, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire- Arizona
Smoke from the Bighorn fire flows behind a Saguaro cactus on N. Oracle Rd., in Oro Valley, Ariz. on June 16, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A fire engine from Three Points Fire District west of Tucson passes a Pima County Sheriff Auxiliary Volunteer on its way up the Catalina Highway to Mount Lemmon on June 15, 2020. Several local fire districts supply equipment and firefighters to fight the Bighorn Fire.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Smoke billows from the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains as cars drive along Tangerine Road in Oro Valley, Ariz. on June 15, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire- Arizona
Smoke from the Bighorn Fire looms over a home in Summerhaven, Ariz. on June 14, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire- Arizona
Sierra National Forest hotshot crew members talk about wind patterns while preparing for a possible change in direction from the Bighorn Fire on Mount Lemmon in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Ariz. on June 14, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire- Arizona
A Sierra National Forest hotshot crew member measures the wind while preparing for a possible change in direction from the Bighorn Fire on Mount Lemmon in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Ariz. on June 14, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire- Arizona
Smoke flows out of canyons in the Santa Catalina Mountains from the Bighorn Fire north of Tucson, Ariz. on June 14, 2020, as seen from Mount Lemmon Trail #5.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire- Arizona
Smoke from the Bighorn Fire burning in canyons in the Santa Catalina Mountains to the west, looms over homes in Summerhaven, Ariz. on June 14, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Smoke from the Bighorn Fire burning in canyons in the Santa Catalina Mountains to the west, looms over homes in Summerhaven, Ariz. on June 14, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A family of four horned owls perch on a utility pole near Tanque Verde and Houghton with the glow from the Bighorn Fire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains behind them to north, Tucson, Ariz., June 14, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire's northwestern front looms over homes as it burns into the central Santa Catalina Mountains, Oro Valley, Ariz., June 13, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire's northwestern front still a concern as the fire creeps toward homes and neighborhoods, Oro Valley, Ariz., June 13, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A Chinook drops slurry in front of a line of flames burning down and towards homes as the Bighorn Fire's northwestern front is still a concern, Oro Valley, Ariz., June 13, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Flames from the Bighorn Fire's northwestern front loom behind the Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church, 14240 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, Ariz., June 13, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A stiff wind out of the southwest pushes the Bighorn Fire into the central Santa Catalina Mountains and toward homes, Oro Valley, Ariz., June 13, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A Chinook helicopter carrying a water bucket flies north along the Pusch Ridge Wilderness as the Bighorn Fire pushes north-northeast into Romero Canyon east of Catalina State Park in Santa Catalina Mountains on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A Northwest Fire pickup drives along a dirt road in a neighborhood north of Catalina State Park as the Bighorn Fire continues to burn into the canyons and mountains within the Pusch Ridge Wilderness, on June 13, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Chinooks carrying water fly above smoke of the Bighorn Fire that continues to burn into the canyons and mountains within the Pusch Ridge Wilderness near Catalina State Park, on June 13, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A air tanker flies above the the Bighorn Fire as smoke billows up near the mouth of Romero Canyon, on June 13, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Homes near East Golder Ranch and Drive and North Lago Del Oro Parkway as the the Bighorn Fire continues to burn into the canyons and mountains within the Pusch Ridge Wilderness near Catalina State Park, on June 13, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A DC-10 VLAT drops below the ridge line in his path to make a slurry drop as the battle moves to the northwest and crews work to keep the Bighorn Fire from spreading through Catalina State Park, Oro Valley, Ariz., June 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
The last of the day's sun hits the upper reaches of the Santa Catalina Mountains just a line of flames form the Bighorn Fire hits a fuel source in the upper reaches over Catalina State Park, Oro Valley, Ariz., June 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Two firefighting helicopters maneuver around one another while recharging at a dip site as the battle moves to the north to keep the Bighorn Fire from spreading, Oro Valley, Ariz., June 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A firefighting helicopter heads for its target in a smoke filled part of the Santa Catalina Mountains as crews work to keep the Bighorn Fire in check, Oro Valley, Ariz., June 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
An aerial tanker banks out of a smoky gully after making a slurry drop as the battle moves to the northwestern reaches of the Santa Catalina Mountains, Oro Valley, Ariz., June 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A Chinook helicopter drops water on the line of flames advancing through grasslands at the northwestern foot of the Santa Catalinas as crews work to keep the Bighorn Fire from spreading through Catalina State Park, Oro Valley, Ariz., June 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A firefighting Sikorsky helicopter calls it a night and flies for base as sun sets on the the battle to keep the Bighorn Fire from spreading, Oro Valley, Ariz., June 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Onlookers gather along north Oracle to watch the battle against the Bighorn Fire, Oro Valley, Ariz., June 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A McDonnell Douglas MD-80 firefighting air tanker emerges from heavy smoke from the Bighorn Fire burning near Catalina State Park in Oro Valley on June 12, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A helicopter flies above fire in the lower portions of the Pusch Ridge Wilderness near Catalina State Park as the Bighorn Fire burns for its seventh day in the western Santa Catalina mountain range, on June 12, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
People stand along Oracle Road just north of the entrance to Catalina State Park as the Bighorn Fire continues to burn in the Pusch Ridge Wilderness near the park, on June 12, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
People stand along Oracle Road just north of the entrance to Catalina State Park as the Bighorn Fire continues to burn at the base of Pusch Ridge near the park, on June 12, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A Chinook helicopter drops water on the Bighorn Fire burning in Pusch Ridge, on June 12, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A line of fire retardant draped along the Santa Catalina Mountains from Sunrise Drive above Cimarron Foothills Estates neighborhood as the Bighorn Fire burns for its seventh day in the western Santa Catalina mountain range, on June 12, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A Chinook helicopter dumps water on the Bighorn Fire in the front range of the Santa Catalina Mountains in between granite faces already painted with pink fire retardant on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A Sikorsky helicopter drops water on a ridge line of Pima Canyon as the Bighorn Fire burns for its seventh day in the western Santa Catalina mountain range, on June 12, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
People stand along Oracle Road just north of the entrance to Catalina State Park as the Bighorn Fire continues to burn in the Pusch Ridge near the park, on June 12, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
People watch from Oracle Road just north of the entrance to Catalina State Park as Chinook helicopters drop water on the Bighorn Fire burning for its seventh day in Pusch Ridge very close to Catalina State Park on June 12, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire inches over a ridge above several homes north of Coronado Drive west of Swan as night falls on the neighborhoods under evacuation and prepare to leave warnings in the Santa Catalina Mountain foothills, Tucson, Ariz., June 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A DC-10 VLAT makes a last drop in the dying light over the homes in the area between Swan and Alvernon during the daylong struggle to keep the Bighorn Fire out of the neighborhoods of the Santa Catalina Mountain foothills, Tucson, Ariz., June 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A Sikorsky firefighting helicopter heads back to the dip tank, overflying several homes under a smoking ridge in the upper reaches of the Santa Catalina foothills as crews fight to keep the Bighorn Fire out of several neighborhoods, Tucson, Ariz., June 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A DC-10 VLAT drops a long line of slurry over a ridge just west of Craycroft as crews fight to keep the Bighorn Fire out of the neighborhoods of the Santa Catalina Mountain foothills, Tucson, Ariz., June 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A tanker skims over a ridge while dropping slurry just west of Craycroft during the struggle to keep the Bighorn Fire out of the neighborhoods of the Santa Catalina Mountain foothills, Tucson, Ariz., June 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A tanker makes a high drop of slurry over a ridge just west of Craycroft as crews struggle to keep the Bighorn Fire out of the neighborhoods in the Santa Catalina Mountain foothills, Tucson, Ariz., June 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A DC-10 VLAT follows a guide plane and the smoke markers for the line of the drop of slurry over the neighborhoods west of Swan in the path the Bighorn Fire in the upper reaches of the Santa Catalina Mountain foothills, Tucson, Ariz., June 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire, still burning on the south slopes of the Santa Catalina Mountain foothills, appears to be a bit less intense after a daylong fight to keep the flames out of several neighborhoods, Tucson, Ariz., June 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Residents in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood north of Tucson watch an air tanker drop fire retardant on the Bighorn Fire near Finger Rock Canyon the Santa Catalina Mountains on June 11, 2020. Photo by Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A hot shot fire crew fighting the Bighorn Fire hikes on ridge near Finger Rock Canyon in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson, Ariz. on June 11, 2020. Photo by Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Pink fire retardant settles over a ridge near Finger Rock Canyon in the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson, Ariz. on June 11, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Smoke from the Bighorn Fire in Finger Rock Canyon behind homes in the Catalina Mountains north of Tucson, Ariz. on June 11, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A Chinook helicopter drops water on the Bighorn Fire burning in Pima Canyon in the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson on June 11, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A helicopter dumps water along an area to combat the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains on June 11, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Sheep graze in a field at the University of Arizona Campus Agricultural Center, 4101 N Campbell Ave., as the Bighorn Fire continues to burn in the Santa Catalina Mountains on June 11, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Qin Chen talks with Tom Lemmons, of the Pima County Sheriff's Office Auxiliary, about "Go" orders given to evacuate her home in the Cobblestone Estates neighborhood due to the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains on June 11, 2020. Lemmons asked residents if they planned to evacuate or stay in their home.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Keith Lencke of the Blue Ridge Hotshots watches the air attack on the Bighorn Fire in the Cobblestone Estates neighborhood near the Santa Catalina Mountains on June 11, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
People watch the Bighorn Fire from La Encantada at Campbell and Skyline on June 11, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A UH-60 firefighting helicopter picks up a bucket of water at Immaculate Heart High School as another helicopter drops water on the Bighorn Fire burning in Pima Canyon in the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson on June 11, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A Chinook helicopter refills with water at Imaculate Heart High School near Magee and Oracle while fighting the Bighorn Fire burning in Pima Canyon in the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson on June 11, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A jet tanker drops retardant as it flies through Pontatoc Canyon as wildfire crews continue to fight the Bighorn Fire which has spread along the western side of the Santa Catalinas, on June 11, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A jet tanker drops retardant as wildfire crews continue to fight the Bighorn Fire which has spread along the western side of the Santa Catalinas, on June 11, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Two chinooks carrying water buckets fly by each other as wildfire crews continue to fight the Bighorn Fire which has spread along the western side of the Santa Catalinas, on June 11, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Alvernon Way accessing the Finger Rock Canyon trailhead is closed to traffic as wildfire crews continue to fight the Bighorn Fire which has spread along the western side of the Santa Catalinas, on June 11, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A helicopter carries water over an area of the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains in the Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 10, 2020. The fire has now burned 3,277 acres since it started on Friday, June 5, from a lightning strike in the Pusch Ridge area of the Catalina Mountains.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
From alongside Campbell Avenue, a couple gets photos of the Bighorn Fire breaking onto the southern slopes of the Santa Catalina Mountains, Tucson, Ariz., June 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
In the last of the day's light a helicopter makes a last minute water drop on a line of flames from the Bighorn Fire moving down the southern slopes of the Santa Catalina Mountains, Tucson, Ariz., June 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire breaks onto the southern slopes of the Santa Catalina Mountains and looms above a pair of homes in the foothills just west of the Finger Rock Trailhead, Tucson, Ariz., June 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Fire on ridges above Pima Canyon during the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains, Coronado National Forest north of Tucson, early Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A stand of Ponderosa Pine trees, far left, succumbs to fire burning up the slopes of Mt. Kimball during the Bighorn Fire within the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson late Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire moves onto the southern slopes of the Santa Catalina Mountains and burns above several foothills neighborhoods between Campbell and Swan, Tucson, Ariz., June 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire breaks onto the southern slopes of the Santa Catalina Mountains and burns above a pair of homes in the foothills just west of the Finger Rock Trailhead, Tucson, Ariz., June 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A chinook helicopter drops a load of water on the Bighorn Fire as is moves into the top of Finger Rock Canyon and up Mount Kimball, on June 10, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A Smokey Bear Hotshot walks along Finger Rock Canyon trail as smoke billows from the Bighorn Fire further up the canyon, on June 10, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A chinook helicopter drops a load of water on the Bighorn Fire as is moves into the top of Finger Rock Canyon and up Mount Kimball, on June 10, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Adam Hutton with the Smokey Bear Hotshots of Ruidoso, New Mexico tosses away brush being cut near the mouth of Finger Rock Canyon as a precaution against the growing Bighorn Fire being fought in the Santa Catalina Mountain Range, on June 10, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Hotshots with Smokey Bear and Blue Ridge talk near the Finger Rock Canyon trailhead as smoke billows from the Bighorn Fire billows in the distance, on June 10, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Crew members with the Smokey Bear Hotshots from Ruidoso, New Mexico cut line near the mouth of Finger Rock Canyon as a precaution against the growing Bighorn Fire being fought in the Santa Catalina Mountain Range, on June 10, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A driver heads south on Campbell Ave. as smoke billows from the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains in the Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 10, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Flames can be seen among the smoke billowing from the Bighorn Fire burning in Finger Rock Canyon within the Santa Catalina Mountains in the Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 10, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
The Bighorn Fire burning in Pima Canyon and Finger Rock Canyon in the Santa Catalina Mountains, Coronado National Forest north of Tucson, Ariz., June 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
The Bighorn Fire burning in Pima Canyon and Finger Rock Canyon in the Santa Catalina Mountains, Coronado National Forest north of Tucson, Ariz., June 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A Chinook helicopter carries water over an area of the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains in the Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 10, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Heavy fuels burning above Finger Rock Canyon produce think black smoke during the Bighorn Fire within the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 10, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Tinder-dry vegetation bursts into flames above during the Bighorn Fire burning above Finger Rock Canyon within the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 10, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Vegetation and trees burst into flames just below Mt. Kimball during the Bighorn Fire within the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 10, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Watch Now: Crews battle Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
The hazy remnants of the Bighorn Fire hang low in Pima Canyon within the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on the morning of June 10, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
The Bighorn Fire burns on the East side of beloved hiking area Pima Canyon within the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson, late on June 9, 2020. The lightning-caused fire increased slightly, to 2,556 acres, but is still but still only 10% contained.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn fire
A helicopter flies along the Catalinas on its way to Rose Canyon Lake while fighting the Bighorn fire in Pima Canyon, on June 9, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Dark smoke from heavy fuels in the upper elevations of Pima Canyon obscure the rising sun during the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 9, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Dark smoke from heavy fuels in the upper elevations of Pima Canyon obscure the rising sun during the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 9, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Dark smoke from heavy fuels in the upper elevations of Pima Canyon obscure the rising sun during the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 9, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A Chinook heavy-lift helicopter drops water on a ridge in Pima Canyon during the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 8, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire glows as it burns into Pima Canyon in the western reaches of the Santa Catalina Mountains above Tucson, Ariz., just after sunset June 8, 2020. During its third day, the lightning sparked wildfire chewed a wind driven path east and higher into the range.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A biker rides down N. Christie Dr. while smoke from the Bighorn Fire flows out of Pima Canyon inside the Coronado National Forest north of Tucson, Ariz. on June 8, 2020. Due to the wind patterns and smoke from the Bighorn Fire and the Tortolita Fire, Pima County Environmental Quality issued an air quality health watch Pima County.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Smoke from the Bighorn Fire flows out of Pima Canyon inside the Coronado National Forest north of Tucson, Ariz. on June 8, 2020. Due to the wind patterns and smoke from the Bighorn Fire and the Tortolita Fire, Pima County Environmental Quality issued an air quality health watch Pima County.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A helicopter drops a bucket of water on the Bighorn Fire burning into Pima Canyon inside the Coronado National Forest north of Tucson, Ariz. on June 8, 2020. The lighting-caused Bighorn Fire, as of Monday June 8, has spread to over 2,300 acres and is 10% contained, according to Oro Valley Police department via Twitter.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A Saguaro cactus stands in front of the Santa Catalina Mountains while smoke from the Bighorn Fire flows out of Pima Canyon inside the Coronado National Forest north of Tucson, Ariz. on June 8, 2020. Due to the wind patterns and smoke from the Bighorn Fire and the Tortolita Fire, Pima County Environmental Quality issued an air quality health watch Pima County.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A long nighttime exposure of fire burning in Pusch Ridge accentuates the flames of the Bighorn Fire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A DC-10 VLAT (Very Large Air Tanker) from Mesa Gateway Airport throttles out of a long drop of fire retardant along the top of Pusch Ridge during the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A Chinook heavy-lift helicopter with water bucket trailing behind speeds back to the dip tank during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Smoke envelops a granite spire during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A large air tanker drops fire retardant on the top of Pusch Ridge during the Bighorn Fire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
An air attack helicopter hovers next to a granite face atop Pusch Ridge that was painted with pink fire retardant during the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
An air tanker drops retardant Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Seen from Rancho Vistas.
Nate Wiley
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Two Chinook heavy lift helicopters pass each other on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Nate Wiley
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Courtesy of Stephanie Bowyer
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Courtesy of Stephanie Bowyer
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Courtesy of Stephanie Bowyer
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
At the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
People watch the aerial ballet of helicopters and air tankers on the Bighorn Fire from the safety of Oro Valley Marketplace on June 7, 2020. The Bighorn Fire is burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A Chinook heavy-lift helicopter trailing a water bucket flies past canyons choked with smoke during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A heavy-lift Chinook helicopter takes off from the Bighorn Fire heli-base on Oracle Road during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A Chinook helicopter flies along the past granite formations during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Fire breaches the containment line about La Reserve during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
An air tanker drops retardant the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
An air tanker drops retardant to the south of a church on Oracle Road during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A lead plane, lower left, guides a large air tanker during a retardant drop at the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
A larger air tanker drops retardant on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Smoke from the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020, as seen from Oracle Road and Linda Vista at dusk.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A huge DC-10 VLAT (Very Large Air Tanker) pulls up after dropping a load of fire retardant in a neighborhood just south of Catalina State Park during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Smoke from the Bighorn Fire shrouds granite formations of Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A heavy-lift helicopter drops water on the line of the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A Sikorsky heavy-lift helicopter finishes a drop at dusk on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
The Huey helicopter passes along a ridge on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Flames fanned by canyon winds emerge from the smoke during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Smoke shrouds granite formations the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire burning about La Reserve along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A DC-10 Very Large Air Tanker drops on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A heavy lift helicopter passes through the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A helicopter passes by the smoke of the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A DC-10 Very Large Air Tanker drops thousands of gallons of retardant at the base of the Bighorn Fire burning above La Reseve along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Courtesy of John Miranda
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Courtesy of John Miranda
Bighorn Fire
An air tanker pulls out of the drop zone after dumping thousands of gallons of fire retardant on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
A lead plane trails smoke for the larger air tankers to follow on their run across the canyons below Pusch Ridge during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
An air tanker paints the southwest corner of a fire line with retardant during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
An air tanker drops fire retardant to create a fire line behind homes (bottom center) in Or Valley during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Helicopters drop water on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Helicopters drop water on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Helicopters drop water on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Helicopters drop water on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
Fire backs down a catchment during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bighorn Fire near Oro Valley
A fire is burning in the Pusch Ridge area east of Oro Valley on Saturday. The fire was started by lightning for storms that moved through Friday night. Ground crews and helicopters are fighting the blaze, which is not spreading rapidly.
Courtesy of the Coronado National Forest
Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at
scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports
