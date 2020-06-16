High winds move Bighorn Fire within 10 miles of Summerhaven, Ski Valley on Tuesday

Tuesday's high winds moved the Bighorn Fire along the Sutherland Ridge Trail where it meets the Mount Lemmon #5 Hiking Trail just east of Summerhaven, officials said.

That meeting point where the fire reached is about four miles from Ski Valley and about six miles from Summerhaven.

Fire crews responded to the fire's movement Tuesday with large airtankers to work the fire's edge and keep it from moving closer to the observatory, Rocky Gilbert, an operations section chief for the Southwest Incident Management Team, said in a video update Tuesday evening.

Mt. Lemmon including Summerhaven and Mt. Bigelow were evacuated Tuesday. Residents were asked to head south on Catalina Highway and leave the mountain immediately.

Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier said the sheriff's office is still evacuating residents in the area. There are 380 residents in the evacuation area, 150 of which are full-time residents, Napier said in a virtual town hall meeting for Mt. Lemmon residents Tuesday night.

About 30 Pima County Sheriff's Department employees are on the mountain helping with evacuations, he said. All but six of the residents have voluntarily evacuated.

"Six people indicated that they would shelter in place," Napier said. "We certainly warn against it just because if the fire behavior changes and becomes much more aggressive or quicker we are not going to be able to go in to save those people who decided to shelter in place."

Gary Zell, incident meteorologist for the fire and National Weather Service meteorologist in Tucson, said a red flag warning will be in place Wednesday as winds of more than 20 mph continue in the Catalina Mountains with 15% relative humidity or lower.