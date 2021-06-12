Higher benefits for jobless Arizonans are a must, Senate president says

Talks resume this week to come up with a plan. Time is running out, with a new fiscal year beginning July 1.

And that will give Hoffman another chance to try to quash any increase in jobless benefits.

Key to Fann’s budget vote

Fann said Hoffman and any of his followers don’t seem to understand the ramifications of their efforts.

“I’m a ‘no’ on the budget without it,’’ she said, meaning the increase in benefits has to be part of the final plan — including the tax cuts that Hoffman wants — if it is to get adopted.

Her anger goes beyond the immediate future of the spending plan and tax-cut package. “I don’t normally talk like this,’’ Fann said.

“I’m one of these people that tries to work with everybody and help each other out,’’ she said. “But that pendulum has swung a little too far in the other way where there’s definitely a lack of respect for leadership, much less the other (legislative) chamber.’’

The political reality of the legislative process, she noted, is coming up with proposals that can get the support of the majority of the Senate and House as well as the backing of the governor, who has the power of veto.

“You can’t have everything your own way,’’ Fann said. “This is why we work together as a caucus. This is why we work together as an entire legislative body.’’