Higher percentage of people with COVID-19 in Tucson area report going to restaurants, bars

“Kind of paradoxically, contact tracing may actually be more important as we move forward, than it has been,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health.

There were just too many cases weeks and months ago, he said. There was no way contact tracers could track down every lead because cases were everywhere.

He explained that there’s a greater capacity to do effective contact tracing in a timely manner as case counts decline.

“With that said, though, in the bigger picture I don’t think contact tracing and case investigations have the same public health benefit for this particular disease as for some other diseases like tuberculosis or sexually transmitted infections,” Gerald said.

Certain characteristics of COVID-19 make it inherently more difficult to trace and isolate, he said. For the virus that causes COVID-19, for example, much of the transmission risk happens before a carrier realizes they are sick and as many as half of carriers are asymptomatic.

How unsafe is it that contract tracers are reporting that a higher percentage of people with COVID-19 have gone to restaurants, bars or events?