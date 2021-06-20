Higher water rates for unincorporated customers back before Tucson City Council

Ultimately, Avery recommended any differential rate adopted undergo a cost-of-service study before final adoption in order to withstand any legal challenges to the reasonability of the rates. However, Avery said since revenues generated will stay within the utility, "Tucson Water’s rates, in the aggregate, are 'cost-of-service' rates."

As to why city staff haven’t conducted a cost-of-service analysis yet, Thomure said they haven’t been told to do one by city leaders. And according to the city’s legal interpretation, they aren't obligated to, as the decision can be based on policy as well as cost.

Thomure says if the council asked for a cost-of-service study, it would take about six months. Historically, Tucson Water has only conducted cost-of-service studies on a system-wide level, and not by wards or ZIP codes.

A city-county rift

Before mayor and council voted unanimously to begin the process of raising water rates for unincorporated customers on April 6, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to publicly oppose differential water rates.

Supervisor Rex Scott, who represents many unincorporated residents in District 1, called into the June 8 public hearing to express his concerns.