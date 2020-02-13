Hiker finds human remains northwest of Tucson

A hiker found human remains Wednesday evening in Picture Rocks, northwest of Tucson, officials said.
Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department stayed at the discovery site overnight.
Detectives started their investigation Thursday morning, said Marissa Hernandez, a spokeswoman for the department.
The Southern Arizona Rescue Association and U.S. Park Rangers are assisting the Sheriff's Department with the investigation.
Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports