lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A man who was hiking the Linda Vista Trail in Oro Valley is currently being airlifted from the area, officials say.

According to Sgt. Carmen Trevizo, spokeswoman for Oro Valley police, a friend of the man,  51, reported him missing yesterday and he did not show up for work today. 

While Oro Valley police were searching for him, another hiker in the area found him and called authorities, Trevizo said. The Golder Ranch Fire District is also at the scene.

The man is currently being airlifted to a hospital. He is in stable condition, Golder Ranch said on Twitter.

No further information has been released.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott