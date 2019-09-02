A hiker was injured in the Tanque Verde Falls area, according to Rural Metro Fire.

 Rural Metro Fire

A hiker was taken to the hospital after falling on a hiking trail, officials say.

Firefighters with Rural Metro Fire responded to the area of Tanque Verde Falls, where they found the hiker with a leg injury, Rural Metro said in a Facebook post

Rural Metro crews, with assistance from the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Southern Arizona Rescue Association, were able to provide on-scene medical treatment before bringing the hiker out of the trail area.

The hiker was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Rural Metro said. No further information has been released.

