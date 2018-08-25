Buy Now
Golder Ranch Fire District

A hiker was taken to a hospital from Catalina State Park on Saturday, officials say.

According to the Golder Ranch Fire District on Twitter, the hiker was two miles into the park and was treated for heat exhaustion, assisted out of the park on a stokes basket, and taken to a hospital. 

The process took under two hours and involved the Southern Arizona Rescue Association and the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, the tweet said. 

No further information has been released.

Hiking tips:

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott