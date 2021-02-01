Historical society to preserve quilts dedicated to migrants who died crossing into Arizona

The acquisition was announced on Jan. 26, though the quilts were taken in several months ago by the museum on Second Street and Park Avenue, just west of the University of Arizona campus.

According to Norman, these are the first contemporary works to join the historical society’s expansive textile collection, which includes upwards of 200 quilts dating back to the early 1800s.

Ipsen said she is grateful to have the collection safely in the care of the historical society but still available to be loaned out for display at other museums, churches and public buildings around the country.

The 2000-01 quilt was recently featured at the Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio as part of an exhibition on quilting for social change.

The 2019-20 quilt, by renowned textile artist Susan Hoffman, is slated for exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and might not make its way back to Tucson until next year, Norman said.

“The beauty of this project is it can travel,” Ipsen said, which helps spread the word about the ongoing humanitarian crisis along the border.