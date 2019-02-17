Note: Before the Family History Expo in November, The Star asked readers to submit family names to see what could be found on newspapers.com. There were many submissions, so we spent 30 minutes on some of them to see what we could find and will present several in the coming months.
Michael Truman Graydon was born in Tucson in 1939 to Truman Chester Graydon and Rosalie Maud Barney Graydon. His parents met and married in Nogales, Arizona.
With this information, we spent 30 minutes searching newspapers.com to see what we could find about Michael Graydon's family. This is what we discovered using articles, engagement and wedding announcements and obituaries.
Graydon's parents, Truman and Rosalie, were married July 3, 1937. From their engagement and wedding announcements, we learn that Truman's parents were Mr. and Mrs. Grover Graydon of Tucson.
From these same announcements, we learn that Rosalie's mother's name was listed as Mrs. F.R. Barney. Because a father isn't listed in the announcement, we conclude he was deceased at that time or estranged from his family, which is less likely.
Rosalie's brothers were Ralph and Walter Barney and her sister was Emma Mae (Mrs. Charles T. Frazier).
We did not find the date for Truman's birth, but Michael Graydon thinks his father may have been born in 1909.
Truman had a younger sister, Loretta, who was born in April 1924. We know this because a short article about her seventh birthday party ran in 1931. She was 13 years old when her brother Truman was married. Of course, it is possible that there was another Loretta Graydon in Tucson at the time and this Loretta is not related to Truman Graydon.
An obituary ran in the Arizona Daily Star in 1961 for a Grover C. Graydon, age 75 at the time of his death. He would have been the same generation as Truman's father, but we can't be sure it is him, because no family members are listed in the obituary.
A historic 1914 photo of members of the Flower of Cactus Lodge ran in the Arizona Daily Star in 1947. One of those pictured is Mrs. Grover Graydon. It is impossible to tell if the woman in this fuzzy photo is close to the right age to be Truman's mother. That is something we would explore next.