Louise Marshall used business acumen to aid many Tucson charities

Louise Foucar was not well when she arrived in Tucson on Dec. 30, 1898.
Much of her life had revolved around health concerns and doctors visits, and she prayed Tucson’s arid climate might resolve some of her debilitating conditions.
Born in Boston on May 31, 1864, Louise was the daughter of well-to-do parents. She traveled extensively and by the time she arrived in Arizona, she had already lived in several European countries and Mexico. She had acquired an international education, spoke several languages and was a talented artist.
At age 34 she was teaching languages at the University of Denver when she developed heart problems and tuberculosis. Forced to find a less inclement environment, she headed for Tucson.
Louise took classes at the University of Arizona as a graduate student. On the recommendation of one of her instructors, she was hired by the school to teach French, Latin, English, plane geometry and botany. In 1901, she was appointed professor of ancient languages and literature. Louise was the first woman instructor at the university.
Louise also began investing in land and property near the campus, buying up parcels considered too far out of town to be lucrative. But she had no doubt the land would be worth a substantial sum in the ensuing years.
In 1903, Louise resigned from the university to concentrate on her real estate ventures.
While still teaching at the university, Louise met student Tom Marshall who paid his way through school by working as one of the groundskeepers. Their mutual interest in botany drew them together and in 1904, the couple married in El Paso, Texas. They were both charter members of the Arizona Audubon Society that was founded in 1908.
Tom and Louise worked together on their growing real estate ventures, although Louise retained financial control of her investments as she felt Tom did not have a practical understanding of money matters. Initially content with this arrangement, Tom developed a keen photographer’s eye and eventually became involved in local politics.
Louise purchased her initial investments with an inheritance from her parents but within a short time, her real estate holdings produced enough income to support her endeavors.
By the 1920s, the Marshalls owned dozens of commercial developments, homes, and rental properties. Completely furnishing her apartments, Louise advertised them as coming with everything “except linen and silver.” In 1922, she built a block of businesses across from the university’s main entrance that was touted as Tucson’s first suburban shopping center.
Louise’s wealthy family had instilled in her the need to give back to the community. As her properties continued to generate substantial income, she created a scholarship fund for university students.
In 1930 Louise established the Marshall Charitable Foundation, the first private, nonprofit organization in Arizona. The initial objectives of the foundation were to provide scholarships for deserving female students as well as offer financial assistance within the community.
According to Patricia Stephenson in her biography of Louise, she “was a hardheaded business woman, but with a strong desire to help others less fortunate. Her ultimate goal was the establishment of a foundation, which, in her words was ‘to carry on our work when we are gone.’”
By the fall of 1930, Louise was violently ill and suspected she was being poisoned by her husband who she believed was having an affair with their housekeeper.
“From that time until he left the house,” Louise said, “I kept a large knife at my bedside to defend myself in case of attack.”
On April 27, 1931, Louise shot Tom Marshall. Taken to the hospital, Tom was operated on twice, but the bullets could not be located. X-rays showed where the bullets should be, but the pictures were read backwards leading doctors to areas of his body where there were no injuries.
On May 17, Tom was was transported to a Los Angeles hospital for further surgery. He died three days later.
On the day Tom died, Louise was charged with first-degree murder. She spent the month of June in jail before being released on July 1.
With a change of venue granted, trial commenced in Nogales, Arizona, on Sept. 14. Louise’s defense team argued that Tom did not die from his bullet wounds but from the deficient care he received afterward. They persuaded Louise to plead guilty by reason of temporary insanity, a rarely used defense at that time. It was also determined that she did have poison in her system.
The trial lasted 10 days before the jury was sequestered. It took the 12-man jury 21 minutes to return a verdict of not guilty.
Exonerated, Louise led a quiet existence the rest of her life although she continued to run her business ventures and the Marshall Foundation (the word “Charitable” was deleted from the Foundation’s name in 1942).
She financed numerous new companies coming into Tucson, supported the YMCA, YWCA, the Arizona Children’s Orphanage, and the Salvation Army among other institutions. During World War II, she loaned one of her storefronts to the Red Cross for its workplace.
Louise, however, always had her eyes on the bottom line. She took on the city of Tucson after the Marshall Foundation bought land and built a facility establishing the Yaqui Community Center that provided recreational, educational, and medical facilities. Louise argued that the city should pay for the electricity, water and phone services used at the center since it was the central gathering place for the Yaqui to discuss community issues. The city agreed to pay the electric bill.
In 1944, Louise turned over all her Pima County property to the Marshall Foundation with the understanding that the income and principal from her properties would be used for educational, charitable and social welfare purposes.
Defying all the odds of her ill health through the years, Louise died at the age of 92 on July 10, 1956.
Today, the Marshall Foundation continues to donate millions of dollars to nonprofit organizations in Tucson and Pima County.
