Louise Marshall used business acumen to aid many Tucson charities

Louise’s wealthy family had instilled in her the need to give back to the community. As her properties continued to generate substantial income, she created a scholarship fund for university students.

In 1930 Louise established the Marshall Charitable Foundation, the first private, nonprofit organization in Arizona. The initial objectives of the foundation were to provide scholarships for deserving female students as well as offer financial assistance within the community.

According to Patricia Stephenson in her biography of Louise, she “was a hardheaded business woman, but with a strong desire to help others less fortunate. Her ultimate goal was the establishment of a foundation, which, in her words was ‘to carry on our work when we are gone.’”

By the fall of 1930, Louise was violently ill and suspected she was being poisoned by her husband who she believed was having an affair with their housekeeper.

“From that time until he left the house,” Louise said, “I kept a large knife at my bedside to defend myself in case of attack.”