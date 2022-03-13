Mine Tales: Four classic movies with Arizona mining backdrops

Arizona has a rich history in the motion picture industry. Early production years at Old Tucson Studios west of Tucson produced Arizona, 3:10 to Yuma and Rio Bravo, to name a few. Another filming location in Mescal, about 45 miles southeast of Tucson, produced such notable films as Tombstone and Tom Horn along with serving as an occasional setting for the Gunsmoke, Rawhide and Bonanza TV series.

Day of the Wolves

The premise behind this low budget film released in 1971 involves the heist of a small Western town known as Wellerton (actually the newly established Lake Havasu City) by a gang of criminals organized by a single mastermind and summoned anonymously to meet and train at the historic Swansea Mining townsite. Each member was offered $50,000 for their participation with the stipulation they must adorn beards as disguises and not divulge any personal history about themselves to each other or anyone outside of their cadre. They referred to each other by assigned numbers from one to seven with No. One given to the mastermind of the operation. Starring Richard Egan as the police chief and Jan Murray as Wolf #1 and written, directed and produced by Ferde Grofe Jr., the film is a cult classic. Though made on a low budget, it provides a captivating storyline and nonstop action with a bit of satire in the concluding scene.