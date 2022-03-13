Mine Tales: Four classic movies with Arizona mining backdrops

Arizona has a rich history in the motion picture industry. Early production years at Old Tucson Studios west of Tucson produced Arizona, 3:10 to Yuma and Rio Bravo, to name a few. Another filming location in Mescal, about 45 miles southeast of Tucson, produced such notable films as Tombstone and Tom Horn along with serving as an occasional setting for the Gunsmoke, Rawhide and Bonanza TV series.
Aside from established movie sets, Arizona’s mines and their history have contributed to the backdrop and premise of some remarkable films in past decades. Some of these include:
Day of the Wolves
The premise behind this low budget film released in 1971 involves the heist of a small Western town known as Wellerton (actually the newly established Lake Havasu City) by a gang of criminals organized by a single mastermind and summoned anonymously to meet and train at the historic Swansea Mining townsite. Each member was offered $50,000 for their participation with the stipulation they must adorn beards as disguises and not divulge any personal history about themselves to each other or anyone outside of their cadre. They referred to each other by assigned numbers from one to seven with No. One given to the mastermind of the operation. Starring Richard Egan as the police chief and Jan Murray as Wolf #1 and written, directed and produced by Ferde Grofe Jr., the film is a cult classic. Though made on a low budget, it provides a captivating storyline and nonstop action with a bit of satire in the concluding scene.
Pyrotechnics and mock explosions from the training scenes in the movie harmed the remnants of historic structures at Swansea, which was originally established as the headquarters of the Clara Consolidated Gold and Copper Mining Co., also known as Clara Con, in 1909. George Mitchell from Swansea, Wales served as the superintendent of early operations. The erection of the Clara Consolidated 700-ton smelter in 1910 proved inefficient, along with the lack of rich copper ore to churn a profit. A temporary resolution involved outsourcing the ore from local mines to the Humboldt smelter of the Consolidated Arizona Smelting Co., while receiving needed sulfide ore for processing from the Cleopatra and UVX mines at Jerome. Diminishing ore reserves and over-expenditures on surface processing equipment hindered production and led to bankruptcy among the mining interests in the area by 1912. Other mines and businesses followed, including an electric light company, car dealership, saloons and restaurants, with a population reaching 750 prior to the town’s decline by 1924.
Hombre
This well-known film directed by Martin Ritt starred Paul Newman in the role of a white man, John Russell, raised among Apache Indians. who returns to his home in Arizona territory to collect his inheritance, including a boarding house and a gold watch. Supporting actors included Fredric March, Richard Boone and Diane Cilento. Derived from a 1961 novel written by Elmore Leonard, the storyline focuses on Russell’s rescue of stagecoach passengers from a gang of outlaws who disdained his affiliation with the Apache.
Hombre was filmed in the Santa Rita Mountains at Gunsight Pass and around the Eclipse group of copper-gold mines between the Helvetia properties in the west and Rosemont properties in the east. The mineralized deposit was noted in limestone containing ferruginous copper carbonate gossan, which attracted 19th century prospectors. The height of mining operations for the Eclipse patented claims was around the 1900s with recorded ore samples yielding up to 14% copper and ½ ounce of silver per ton. Some of the ore at the 150-foot level assayed by the Arizona School of Mines yielded as high as 24% copper. Ore was sent to the Helvetia smelter for refinement.
Lust for Gold
The legendary Lost Dutchman gold mine in the Superstition Mountains, a range of jagged mountains north of U.S. 80, is a film released in 1949 directed by S. Sylvan Simon that portrayed actor Glenn Ford as the “Dutchman” Jacob Waltz. Filmed on location in the Superstition Mountains, the picture covers two periods, the 1880s and 1940s, based on a book titled Thunder God’s Gold by Barry Storm.
Legend has it that Jacob Waltz, a German prospector, discovered an old Spanish mine in the Superstition Mountains in the 1870s. The mine supposedly consisted of gold valued back then at $20 million discovered by the Peralta family of Mexico, who at one time owned a large land grant in the area prior to the Mexican War. It is said that Waltz killed anyone who attempted to locate his discovery. Some sources indicate that the Lost Dutchman Mine is near the Goldfield Mine located on the western slope of the Superstition Mountains. The Goldfield Mine was a significant gold producer in the area.
Edge of Eternity
Edge of Eternity is a classic film noir shot in cinemascope characterized by widescreen panoramic pictures which offer the appearance of 3-dimensional images with stereophonic sound. Released in 1959 with primary scenes in the western Grand Canyon along with Gold Road, Kingman and Oatman, it was directed by Don Siegel, who later directed such renowned films as Dirty Harry and Escape from Alcatraz. Starring Colonel Wilde and Victoria Shaw with supporting actor Jack Elam, the plot involved a local sheriff’s deputy working to solve a series of recent murders tied to illegally mined gold from a local mine site destined for shipment to Mexico. The finale of the film offered breathtaking views of the final confrontation between the deputy and a criminal mastermind on a U.S. Guano cable car above the Grand Canyon, used commercially to transport bat guano from the then active Bat Cave Mine to market. Guano was valued as an organic fertilizer for the farming industry.
The Bat Cave Mine located on the south rim in Grand Canyon National Park near Colorado River mile 266 was discovered in the 1930s and mined commercially the following decade unsuccessfully by barges. Charles Parker, a mining engineer and president of the U.S. Guano Co., a subsidiary of New Pacific Coals & Oils Ltd. of Toronto, Canada, devised a concept to mine the estimated 250,000-ton bat guano reserve accumulated over the centuries by using an aerial tramway from a ledge (4,700 feet high) to caves on the north rim at 600 feet high.
The guano was extracted using a powerful suction pump to the tram, which had the capacity of carrying 3,500 pounds. Western Steel Division of U.S. Steel won a contract to construct a 10,000-foot modernized double-rope system of aerial tram cables connected to the conveyor system run by Butler Manufacturing Co. of Kansas City, Mo. Expectations ran high with an estimated value of $360 per pound and a decade of profitable operations. U.S. Guano Co. leased the Bat Cave in 1958 and guano mining commenced. However, the operation became known as the Grand Canyon “boondoggle” lasting only a year before playing out. It was discovered that the actual guano reserve was only 1,000 tons, which only sold for 69 cents a pound after an initial investment of $3.5 million. Though the project was a costly failure, U.S. steel considered it a million-dollar marketing success.
One of the cables was severed by a U.S. Air Force jet while the other served in the production of Edge of Eternity the following year.
Photos: Moviemaking at Old Tucson Studios
William Ascarza is an archivist, historian and author of seven books