Nellie Hayward was one of Arizona's first female state legislators

Serving as state chair of the National American Woman Suffrage Association as well as the National Woman’s Party, Nellie threw her hat in the ring as a delegate for Arizona Secretary of State in 1920. Of the four Democratic candidates, she came in second.

Shortly after her defeat, Nellie and Jason divorced.

In 1923, she became assistant secretary of the state Senate and continued to work in state agencies for the next 40 years. She remained active with the Democratic party along with her participation in the Phoenix Women’s Club and the Arizona Federation of Women’s Clubs.

In 1929 Nellie owned a house about 5 miles northwest of Phoenix and rented out rooms. In March, she and one of her renters were arrested and charged with maintaining a still in the garage. The garage also contained 70 gallons of rye whiskey and twelve 53-gallon barrels of mash. Nellie claimed no knowledge of the distillery or its operation.

According to an article in the Arizona Daily Star, “Mrs. Nellie A. Hayward, stenographer in the office of the secretary of state, was at liberty under a $5,000 bond today, after having been indicted by the federal grand jury on the charge of possession of a still designed for the manufacture of intoxicants.”