Western Women: Rose Lee Reed ran houses of ill repute in Arkansas, Bisbee

Reprising her usual occupation on Brewery Avenue and investing some of her hard-earned money in a copper mine, Rosa, aka Pearl, was in business again. But Arizona authorities were not as inclined to look the other way on houses of ill repute as were Arkansas officers of the law.

Two years after arriving in Bisbee, in 1918, police arrested Rosa for running a disorderly house in Upper Brewery Gulch. She was fined $50 plus court costs.

She was arrested again in September 1921 for possession of liquor at her boarding house.

“She was held in jail for some time,” reported the Bisbee Daily Review, “before she was able to put up a $200 bond for her appearance.” Her attorney demanded a jury trial.

On Oct. 7, 1921, the following article appeared in the Bisbee Review:

“The jury in the city case against Rosa Reed, charged with a violation of the city ordinance which prohibits one from having intoxicating liquor in a public rooming house, after being out for about two hours, informed the court that they were unable to agree on a verdict and were discharged by Judge Hogan.” Rosa had friends everywhere.

She moved to the Reno Building on Broadway Street and listed herself as a landlady on the 1922 voter rolls.