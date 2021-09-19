Western Women: Yndia Smalley Moore helped preserve Arizona history

Because of her unfailing interest in Arizona history and her endeavors to record the diverse richness of the state, Yndia was recognized as La Doña del Dia (Lady of the Day) in 1975 during Tucson’s Bicentennial celebration. The honorary title is given to women who have dedicated their lives to service within their community and to their families.

Hoping she could fill the shoes of La Doña, Yndia placed the gift of a mantilla from Spain on her head and admitted she did not particularly like being the center of attention, but “I will try to behave,” she said.

The Arizona State Senate recognized Yndia’s efforts to preserve Arizona’s history in 1987 by presenting her with the Spirit of Arizona Award. In 1991, the Tucson Young Women’s Christian Association honored her with the Women on the Move Lifetime Achievement Award. In 1994, she was selected to receive the Sharlot Hall Award.

When Yndia died on Jan. 13, 1997, one of her friends acknowledged that even at age 94, Yndia “took the lead; she never followed.” Anthropologist and historian Bernard Fontana called her a “walking encyclopedia of Tucson — not just from reading about it, but from living it. … She had a wonderful sense of place and continuity of past and present.”

Yndia probably knew more about the history of Tucson than any historian of her time and generously shared her knowledge with those who continue to follow in her footsteps.

Jan Cleere is the author of several historical nonfiction books about the early people of the Southwest. Email her at Jan@JanCleere.com. Website: www.JanCleere.com .