Some of Wyatt Earp's personal belongings will be up for grabs during an auction later this month.

Donley Auctions, an auction house based in Union, Illinois, will sell a saddle, vest and single-shot Moore pistol once owned by the historic Tombstone lawman as part of its upcoming Gun and Military Auction on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Included in the lot of Earp's former belongings is a notarized 1929 letter signed by John H. Flood, Earp's unpaid secretary, who was given the items as compensation, according to the auction organizers.

Earp's pistol and vest featured in the lot are both encased in glass and the saddle comes with a wood display stand, according to the auction house's website.

Bids on the Wyatt Earp collection, lot 1010, can be placed live at Donley Auctions, online and by phone on Sept. 23. Photos of all items in the lot and more information on the bidding process can be found at donleyauctions.com.