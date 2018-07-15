Two people are dead after a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of East Speedway and North Wilmot Road early Sunday morning.
Tucson police officers and Tucson Fire responded to a report of a collision at the intersection, just after 2:30 a.m., according from a news release from TPD.
Upon arrival, they found the two vehicles involved in the incident, a gold 2002 Honda Accord and a black 2018 Nissan Sentra.
The driver of the Accord, 24-year-old Meghan Clevenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, 20-year-old Angel Vega, was transported to Banner-University Medical Center, but died from his injuries shortly after arrival, according to the news release.
The driver of the Sentra could not be found.
Detectives were able to determine that Clevenger and Vega were headed westbound on Speedway and were crossing through the intersection on a green light when the Sentra's driver ran the red light while going northbound and struck the Accord, the news release said.
Detectives determined that the driver of the Sentra was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the collision, and left the scene on foot before police arrived.
TPD asks that anyone with information about the driver call 88-CRIME.