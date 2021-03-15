Hit the links to raise funds for More Than a Bed

The nonprofit seeks to mitigate the expense for foster families, who typically shell out between $200 and $800 to prepare for placement of a child.

It has been a huge help for Raechel Larsen and her husband, who received their first placement two years ago within days of obtaining their foster care license.

“You receive no money up front, and the amount that is reimbursed is minimal in comparison to the time, effort and funds that go into the child during that time. Without More Than A Bed, there would be a lot coming out of pocket for basics like diapers, wipes, car seats and clothes, which kids grow out of so fast,” Larsen said.

In fact, she was so impressed with the the nonprofit’s mission that Larsen now provides marketing for the organization through her company, Modern Bay Design.

She emphasized that the emotional support from More Than a Bed is equally as important as the in-kind support.

“They are so excited for you that it is almost like having your own baby. More Than A Bed welcomes you with open arms and matches your excitement and anticipation,” Larsen said.