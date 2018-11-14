PHOENIX — Democrat Sandra Kennedy and Republican Justin Olson will be taking the two open seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission.
New vote tallies Wednesday evening showed Kennedy maintaining her lead over both Olson and his fellow Republican Rodney Glassman.
And Olson is 4,422 votes ahead of Glassman. While there are more than 100,000 votes yet to be counted, Glassman conceded, telling Capitol Media Services he had no reason to believe he could make up the difference.
“On election night, I was 4,000 votes behind Justin,’’ he said. “Ten days later, I’m still about 4,000 votes behind. I have no reason to believe that there’s going to be any substantial changes.’’
The commission, which regulates utilities, is currently an all-Republican panel, but will have one Democrat with the addition of Kennedy. She had served on the commission between 2009 and 2012.
In other results Wednesday, Democrat Katie Hobbs is making headway in her bid to be the next secretary of state, with her lead over Republican Steve Gaynor up by more than 1,000 from a day earlier. She’s now ahead by 6,115 votes.
Hobbs is being propelled, in part, by the fact that voters in Maricopa County, where Republicans hold a voter-registration edge, were choosing her over the GOP nominee.
As of Wednesday, Hobbs had a lead of more than 13,000 votes out of more than 1.3 million already counted in the state’s largest county.
She also picked up steam with another batch of votes from Coconino County, where she is outpolling Gaynor by a 2-1 margin.
Gaynor has done better elsewhere.
Mohave County finished its vote counting on Wednesday, with 51,900 votes for Gaynor against just 18,774 for Hobbs.
In Navajo County, the final tally was closer, with Gaynor picking up 19,040 of the 35,970 votes cast there for that office.
But it’s not the votes that are already known that are keeping the ultimate outcome of the race in the air.
There also are about 19,400 ballots yet to be counted in Pima County, where election officials said they don’t intend to update their count until Saturday.
Hobbs, currently a state senator from Phoenix, has been picking up close to three votes in Pima County for every two for Gaynor, a Phoenix businessman.
But even assuming the remaining votes come in at the same rate — meaning perhaps 11,400 for Hobbs versus 8,000 for Gaynor — the ultimate outcome of the race rests with Maricopa County.
Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said his office still has 104,000 ballots to process.