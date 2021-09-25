Home health company with Tucson offices settles federal kickback claim for $17M

The Bayada settlement stems from a whistleblower lawsuit filed in 2017 by a former Bayada executive who led expansion efforts from 2009 to 2016 as director of strategic growth. The DOJ later joined the court case.

The lawsuit claims the two home-health agencies Bayada bought were in Arizona and were owned at the time by a company that runs retirement facilities nationwide. It claims Bayada made the purchase specifically to obtain referrals of Medicare patients from the seller's retirement facilities.

By doing so, the DOJ says, Bayada violated federal anti-kickback law because the purchase itself represented a kickback. The law, which prohibits direct payments for health care referrals, also bans "asset purchases that are intended to induce referrals," the DOJ said.

The whistleblower will receive more than $3 million of the $17 million settlement, effectively a reward the government offers in such cases to motivate insiders to report fraud affecting federal agencies. Bayada also agreed to cover the former executive's legal costs of nearly $700,000 and pledged to cooperate with ongoing investigations.