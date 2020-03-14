Homicide Survivors moves support services online due to coronavirus outbreak

Homicide Survivors, Inc. is moving some of its services online due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Homicide Survivor staff was encouraged to work from home, and support and assistance will be provided through phone and video conferencing, James Gierke, executive director of Homicide Survivors, said in a news release.

The organization will only provide court support in trials where survivors will also be attending. Other court notifications will be done by phone or electronically.

Monthly support groups will be conducted through Google Hangouts video conferencing, Gierke said.

Walk & Talk support group and healing through yoga in-person sessions have been canceled until further notice. Trauma-informed yoga videos will be posted online every Saturday to the organization’s YouTube channel and social media for survivors to practice from home, Gierke said.

Call Homicide Survivors at 520-207-5012 or email them at hsi@azhomicidesurvivors.org with you have any questions.

