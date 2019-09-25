A performer from Flam Chen twirls during a performance for the Homicide Survivors National Day of Remembrance at Mercado San Agustin Annex Sept. 25, 2018.

 Shaq Davis

Homicide Survivors has postponed its National Day of Remembrance event to Saturday due to adverse weather.

The annual event, which was originally planned for Wednesday, is hosted by Homicide Survivors, a nonprofit organization that supports family and friends of murder victims and aims to provide a space for survivors to honor their loved ones.

This year, Flam Chen, a local acrobatic and pyrotechnic group, will perform at the memorial in honor of those who have lost their lives to violence, said Dennisse Ley, the volunteer coordinator and victim advocate for Homicide Survivors.

The event will still be 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento.

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.