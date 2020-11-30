 Skip to main content
Hope Animal Shelter holding online auction fundraiser for foster program

Hope Animal Shelter holding online auction fundraiser for foster program

Volunteer Susan Roberts sits with cats on the “catio” at the Hope Animal Shelter at 8950 N. Joplin Lane. The shelter is in need of donations to assist with operating expenses.

 Hope Animal Shelter

If you want to give animals in need of hope — or possibly a home — for the holidays, consider a donation to Hope Animal Shelter and/or its affiliated organization, Hope Fosters. Hope Animal Shelter, Tucson’s first no-kill shelter, has evolved during the past 15 years into an animal sanctuary that houses 60 cats and dogs.

“It is hard in this environment to raise funds, and we have to differentiate ourselves from other shelters in town. We want to let people know that we are completely a no-cage shelter and that animals live in a home environment, so it is no hardship for them to live here if they do not have a home. They have all the creature comforts of home here,” said founder Susan Scherl.

The shelter features an outdoor “catio” for cats and large home-like rooms for the dogs with indoor/outdoor access along with a 360-square-foot outdoor yard. Hope Fosters, which operates under the umbrella of Hope Animal Shelter, provides foster and medical care to seven dogs.

“We have a partnership and we work in conjunction with each other to try to save as many animals as we can. Between our shelter and our foster program, many of our animals are still adoptable,” said Scherl.

Scherl said 2020 has been a trying year for everyone and that many people don’t consider that the pandemic has put additional strains on animal-related nonprofits.

“It is hard to say during COVID, but we want to remind people that many people who live alone have animals. God forbid, if something were to happen to those people, there may not be anyone to care for the animals, so people can reach out to us and we can work something out. Someone has to be thinking about animals during this crisis as well,” said Scherl.

Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net

Helping animals in need

Hopes Fosters Online Auction

When: Ongoing through 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

This virtual event features an auction of more than 300 items including pet-related gear, jewelry, clothing and much more. Visit the website www.32auctions.com/HOPEFOSTERS or send an email to hopefostersaz@gmail.com to donate an item for the auction. All funds go directly toward medical expenses for foster dogs through Hope Fosters. For more information, visit www.hopeanimalshelter.net.

Make a Donation to Hope Animal Shelters

Hope Animal Shelter accepts online donations at www.hopeanimalshelter.net.

Hope is also in need of volunteers to assist with landscaping, shelter repairs and website updates. For more information, send an email to info@hopeanimalshelter.net.

Donations can also be mailed to: Hope Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1996, Cortaro, AZ 85652

