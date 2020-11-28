Hospitals scramble to hire help as COVID-19 cases rise across Tucson

Tucson’s medical professionals know better how to treat COVID-19 patients now, but hospital leaders are worried about having enough workers to handle the latest coronavirus surge here.

Banner Health and TMC HealthCare are both recruiting help, but so are many hospitals nationwide as the need for more staffing continues to grow.

“It is challenging this time around because right now, every state is a hot spot, whereas in the spring different states were hot spots at different times,” said Judy Rich, president and CEO of TMC HealthCare, the parent company for Tucson Medical Center, 5301 E. Grant Road.

“We are seeing numbers as high as we did in July,” Rich said, “and facing staffing and capacity issues in our COVID ICU.”

Hospitals here are already taking in arrivals from overwhelmed facilities in Texas and New Mexico, and are also using the state’s surge line as needed to move patients around within the state.

Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital got help from other areas of the country over the summer, but are finding help is now more limited, said Jennifer Schomburg, chief executive officer for Northwest Healthcare.