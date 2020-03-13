Hot lunch meals for seniors at 8 city recreation sites suspended starting Monday

Senior hot lunch programs and activities at eight Tucson Parks and Recreation sites have been suspended as a result of actions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The suspensions of programs for the elderly are expected to continue through the end of March.

Starting Monday, March 16, about 400 older adults who are registered to receive meals at the centers can pick up frozen meals, said Pima Council on Aging officials Friday.

Meals also can be picked up by the registered seniors March 18, and they will be notified about the schedule in which seven meals will be provided to them for the week, said Lana Baldwin, PCOA’s vice president of philanthropy and communications. Seniors can call their centers for information, or go to covid19.pcoa.org

The recreation centers affected for the hot lunch meals are:

Archer Neighborhood, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.

Armory Park Senior, 220 S. Fifth Ave.

El Pueblo Neighborhood, 101 W. Irvington Road.

El Rio Neighborhood, 1390 W. Speedway.

Freedom Park Recreation, 5000 E. 29th St.

Donna Liggins Recreation, 2160 N. Sixth Ave.

Quincie Douglas Senior, 1575 E. 36th St.

William Clements, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive.

“Our immediate concern is ensuring the continued provision of nutritious meals to those who rely on community lunch programs for much of their daily food,” said W. Mark Clark, president and chief executive officer of PCOA.