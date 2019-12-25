House fire southwest of Tucson displaces resident and his two dogs

A man and his two dogs were displaced after a house fire southwest of Tucson Wednesday morning, officials said.

Drexel Heights Fire District firefighters responded to a house fire before 10 a.m. on South Avenida Don Felipe, south of West Ajo Way and East of South Kinney Drive, said Tracy Koslowski, spokeswoman for the fire district.

The only resident and his two dogs made it out of the home safe, she said.

The fire reached the attic of the home and spread quickly, causing severe damage.

The resident was displaced and will stay with family in Green Valley, Koslowski said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

