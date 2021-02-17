House panel OKs plan to have Arizona K-4 pupils say Pledge of Allegiance daily

PHOENIX — The way Rep. John Fillmore sees it, young children need to hear and say the Pledge of Allegiance every morning at school.

So he convinced Republican members of the House Government and Elections Committee on Wednesday that it should be mandated for anyone in kindergarten through fourth grade.

The 7-6 vote sends the measure to the full House.

The Apache Junction Republican said the pledge’s components are important, ranging from the “I” declaration, which makes it personal, to pledging to “the United States, that’s all of the states.”

“I think that it’s important that we have the kids learn what these words mean and drummed into their heads,” he said. “America is a country where people are still dying to come to and they put their lives at risk to come here.”

For older students, those in grades 5 through 12, there would be no pledge requirement. Instead, Fillmore’s House Bill 2060 would require at least a minute a day for students to “engage in quiet reflection and moral reasoning.”

Fillmore said he wants that language rather than simply a moment of silence.