Family Housing Resources last week awarded a $15,000 grant to Tu Nidito, an organization that provides comfort and support to area children and families dealing with a serious illness or the death of a loved one.
The grant will help fund ongoing support groups, one-on-one support and grief intervention programs at Tu Nidito.
“Family Housing Resources enthusiastically supports the compassion and tangible support provided by Tu Nidito on behalf grieving children and families in Southern Arizona,” said resources board member Steven Russo. “Our organization shares Tu Nidito’s belief that no child should ever grieve alone.”
Tu Nidito, which was founded 24 years ago, provides support to more than 800 children from 350 families, each year. The organization is led by experienced nonprofit professionals and is connected to a network of physicians, nurses, social workers, case managers, child-life specialists, counselors and therapists.
Family Housing Resources is a nonprofit that assists low-to-moderate-income families and individuals acquire safe and affordable housing.