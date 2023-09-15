Soy la hija de inmigrantes (I am the daughter of immigrants). I remember it like it was yesterday. Arriving to our new-to-us house on Calle Acapulco and getting a taste of the scorching Tucson sun. First thing my mami did was put us in the gleaming white bathtub to cool off. We were home. I was 5, and my brother was 3.

Those first few years were tough, especially on my parents. In Mexico, they held prestigious positions as bankers. “Ay apa, ya vas empezar (Oh, dad, you’re getting started),” I gripe, but listen carefully as my dad tells me a story (usually the same one) of his days as a manager in Sonora. My dad’s effusiveness gives me a glimpse as to what they left behind to come to the United States. And if I’m being honest, it also breaks my heart a little.

To make ends meet, my parents worked a long series of random jobs. Many a weekend, you could find us at the swap meet, selling all sorts of odds and ends — gardening tools, Avon and Mary Kay products, toys, Mexican candy, saladitos con limón, you name it. My dad also worked as a dishwasher and then a waiter at a Mexican restaurant. My mom had a newspaper route and an ice cream truck. For a long while, she was one of those ladies at the grocery store giving out samples. My dad retired first after working 20-plus years as a truck driver. My mom retired a bit later to help take care of my nephew. She had been a teacher’s assistant for over 25 years.

I share this because sometimes we forget. Se nos olvida que (we forget that) ... “there is no shame in our parents’ struggle, they show us what courage, resilience, and sacrifice look like. A veces se nos olvida (sometimes we forget) how privileged we are to receive an education, have jobs we enjoy, have rights, and resources our parents didn’t. Hay que ponernos las pilas y echarle ganas (we have to get charged up and give it a go)“ (poem selection from “Mariposa” by Kim Guerra).

So that’s exactly what I did. Me puse las pilas and got to work. First as a library assistant for the Tucson Unified School District and then as a substitute librarian for Pima County Public Library while finishing library school. Unfortunately, by the time I graduated, Pima County Public Library wasn’t hiring. I moved to Portland, Oregon, and worked my first professional job as a bilingual youth services librarian at Multnomah County Library. My time in Oregon was magical, but la sangre llama (blood calls) and I came back home to be with my family and serve my community.

This year, I celebrate 13 years with Pima County Public Library and as Alexis Rose from “Schitt’s Creek” would put it, “Um, love that journey for me.” If you haven’t watched “Schitt’s Creek”, you’re missing out. The show almost single-handedly got me through COVID. It’s up there with “Game of Thrones,” except it’s nothing like it and has a much better and happy ending. If you’re in need of some lightheartedness and hilarity in your life, do me a favor and check it out from the library (see what I did right there?). And while I’m at it, here are a few more of my favorite library things (this list is not exhaustive) in addition to the wonderful and caring library staff.

MyPCPL App: I not only placed my book on hold, but also checked it out with the app when I got it delivered. My last favorite read was “After Hours on Milagro Street” by Angelina M. Lopez. I’m anxiously waiting for the second one in the series, “Full Moon Over Freedom.” Learn more at library.pima.gov/apps.

Libby – My most recent checkout was “La Hacienda” by Isabel Cañas. Get info on Libby at tucne.ws/1o6m.

Seed Library – I’m currently sowing flax, bachelor button and parsley, among others. Learn more at library.pima.gov/seedlibrary.

Frank De La Cruz Collection – This collection is housed at the Quincie Douglas Library, 1585 E. 36th St. Go check it out. Learn more at library.pima.gov/frankdelacruz.