How a web of caring Tucsonans reunited a lost dog with its owner

After four days of searching for his lost dog Koda during a visit to Tucson, Devin Ashmore made one of the hardest decisions he’s ever had to make.

“Sadly, I leave Arizona tomorrow. If everyone can just keep their eyes out for him. If you find him, make sure he finds his way back home to me,” Ashmore wrote November 11 in a post on the “Tucson Lost and Found Animals” Facebook group. “He’s the sweetest dog you will ever meet, and deserves nothing but the WORLD!”

Ashmore had some hope he’d be reunited with Koda, but was also heartbroken at the thought that he might never see his best friend again.

He had a wedding to get to that weekend then a new job in Mississippi.

But thanks to several kind, dog-loving Tucsonans, Koda and Ashmore are back together again.

For three days before having to leave Tucson, Ashmore looked for Koda before work and after work.

“I cried a couple times, every other night we hadn’t found him,” Ashmore said. “It was really tough on me because he’s kind of my little support system so not having my buddy around really sucked.”