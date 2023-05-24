Circle K is knocking 40 cents off per gallon of gas during a three-hour promotion Thursday.

For a second year, Circle K is hosting Fuel Day. That means that between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on May 25, participating locations across Arizona will offer a big discount on gas.

There are nearly 100 participating locations in Pima County.

“After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way,” Louise Warner, Sr. Vice President, Global Fuels, for Circle K said Wednesday in a news release. “With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings.”

The average gas price in Pima County is $4.54, according to AAA data. The national average is $3.56.

During Fuel Day, most locations will also hand out a limited amount of fuel discount cards valid for 10 cents off per gallon throughout the summer, the news release said.

In addition to fuel discounts, over 25 CleanFreak Car Wash locations in Arizona will be hosting Car Wash Day. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., customers can get their first month free when they subscribe to any car wash package.

Once customers sign up, they will also receive a fuel discount card, granting them daily fuel savings at Circle K locations, the news release said.

Go to www.circlek.com/fuel-day for more information about the gas-price promotion and to find participating locations.