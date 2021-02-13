How Tucson schools are helping kids, staff cope with COVID-19 deaths

The district has endured nine deaths of employees and close community members since the pandemic began, including former governing board member Michael Hicks, Sam Hughes Elementary chess coach legend Jim Tallmadge, Gridley Middle School library assistant Colette Sims, bus driver Luis Fierro and Innovation Tech High algebra teacher Miguel Enriquez.

Smaller Tucson districts Amphitheater and Vail each had one staff member die of COVID-19, and Sahuarita Unified has had two employees die.

Like most local school districts, TUSD has support teams in place to help staff and students deal with the grief and trauma of such a loss. But doing this remotely is significantly more difficult than it would be if students and staff were on campus, Trujillo says.

TUSD has a group of counselors and social workers who make up a crisis team that are available to talk to staff and students when someone in the school community dies, says Vanessa Aguayo, program coordinator for the counseling department, who agrees that offering this support remotely has been more difficult.

When kids are on site, they’re together — they can sit together, hug each other and talk about the loss face-to-face, she said.