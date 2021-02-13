How Tucson schools are helping kids, staff cope with COVID-19 deaths

Bruce Ferko's third-grade students had gotten used to seeing into their teacher's home through the screen every day.
So, when the Tucson educator was hospitalized, and later died, from COVID-19, they wanted to be sure his dogs would be taken care of.
Ferko's death was just one of four in the Tucson Unified School District that occurred at the end of January, causing TUSD's counseling team to spring into action to support the Dunham Elementary School students and staff virtually rather than in person.
The three other Tucson Unified employees who died of COVID-19 between Jan. 23 and 28 included former Tucson High boys soccer coach and social studies teacher Ismael Arce, Language Acquisition Coach Jeannette Acuña and Catalina High School Dean Ruben Cajigas. None were working on campus when they caught the virus.
Get organized
Set Goals
Set up a rewards system.
Monitor their progress.
Praise your child
Let them know they did a great job when they have — with genuine, specific or labeled praise. FIU suggests a way to express this: “I love how you stayed at the table and finished all your math assignments.”
Provide the reward.
Tweak goals and rewards.
As they respond to the DRC, they should be able to meet behavior targets more consistently, FIU’s center believes. When that happens, raise the bar. If you had built in three or fewer violations into the goal of following class rules, make it two or fewer next time. And so forth.. If you see your child is no longer motivated by a reward, change it to maintain their interest. Maybe pizza for dinner or getting Taylor Swift’s new album might be more enticing.
Be consistent.
Watch Now: How to help your child with virtual learning
Mayo Clinic: How to prepare a child for a COVID-19 test
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a stressful time for many families. Each of your family members, including your children, likely has had many changes to daily routines in recent weeks or months. This can be troubling to children and disrupt the family. One part of the pandemic that could cause children to be upset is if they need a COVID-19 test.
The good news is that there are things that you can do as a parent or caregiver to ease some potential fear and anxiety. When children are prepared to take a medical test, they are more cooperative and comfortable.
Here are a few recommendations to help prepare your children for a COVID-19 test:
Define new terms
It’s important that your children have a basic understanding of what COVID-19 is and why they need to be tested. Take time to explain COVID-19 in kid-friendly terms.
Here’s how I describe it when talking with kids:
You may have heard adults talking about COVID-19. It’s a virus, like a germ, and it is so tiny that we can’t see it with our eyes. Some people who get this virus can have a fever or a cough, and may feel achy and tired, while some people can have this virus and not feel sick at all. The only way to know for sure if you have the virus in your body is to get a test. This helps your doctor and parents know the best way take care of you.
Explain what they will see
When your children get tested, the health care team will be wearing more protective clothing than previous visits.
Here’s how I explain that:
Health care team members will wear gloves on their hands, a mask over their mouth and a clear plastic shield to protect their eyes. They are wearing these things to protect you, me and themselves from spreading germs. Watch their eyes and let me know when they smile because the shape of their eyes change.
Explain test process
How you describe the testing process depends on the age of your children. For young and school-age children, I recommend that parents describe it as touching the inside of the back of your nose with a long, skinny cotton swab.
Here’s how I explain it:
During the test, the health care provider will put a long, skinny cotton swab far into your nose for a few seconds to collect a sample. While this happens, it may tickle or feel uncomfortable, and you might feel like you want to push the cotton swab away. You have a very important job. You need to stay as still as possible, like a statue, during the test.
It may help your children to practice so you can positively reinforce good behaviors before going to the clinic. Encourage your children to lean back, hold your hand and count slowing to five while remaining still.
Comfort during test
It’s important that children feel secure during a COVID-19 test, so reassure them that you will remain by their side during the test. As well as having you at their side, children can bring a comfort item to the test, such as a favorite stuffed animal or blanket.
Some kids and teens like to do something during the test to help them relax. This may include counting, breathing in and out slowly, and listening to music.
“Each community member lost last week, each TUSD family member lost, represents years of relationships, influence, love, commitment, passion for TUSD and its students,” said Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo. “Also to see the random and destructive nature of COVID-19 — these were not employees that were 70 years old, 65 years old, the ones that we lost last week. They represented all age ranges, genders, ethnicities, sort of all over the map. A very, very stark reminder of the toll that's being exacted by this insidious virus, not just in TUSD but everywhere, so it has been tremendously difficult.”
The district has endured nine deaths of employees and close community members since the pandemic began, including former governing board member Michael Hicks, Sam Hughes Elementary chess coach legend Jim Tallmadge, Gridley Middle School library assistant Colette Sims, bus driver Luis Fierro and Innovation Tech High algebra teacher Miguel Enriquez.
Smaller Tucson districts Amphitheater and Vail each had one staff member die of COVID-19, and Sahuarita Unified has had two employees die.
Like most local school districts, TUSD has support teams in place to help staff and students deal with the grief and trauma of such a loss. But doing this remotely is significantly more difficult than it would be if students and staff were on campus, Trujillo says.
TUSD has a group of counselors and social workers who make up a crisis team that are available to talk to staff and students when someone in the school community dies, says Vanessa Aguayo, program coordinator for the counseling department, who agrees that offering this support remotely has been more difficult.
When kids are on site, they’re together — they can sit together, hug each other and talk about the loss face-to-face, she said.
“Kids do miss being with each other or even staff members — instead of saying something, you just hug that person and offer support that way,” she said. “But we can’t do that through Zoom. I think that's been the most challenging is that physical contact with people and even just a pat on the back, we haven't been able to do that. So that makes it very difficult.”
When Ferko died on Jan. 28, three counselors and a social worker spoke with the young students during an online class. The students had known their teacher was in the hospital, and Aguayo says the children were resilient when they got the news.
“They knew him very well,” Aguayo said. “The kids shared some of their stories. And then one of our school counselors read a story on grief and the stages of grief. … Really having these rich discussions with the kids and giving them an opportunity to share.”
“Grief is not linear,” Aguayo said, and the support to students and staff continues beyond the immediacy of the death.
After breaking the news, the crisis team gives the children a chance to share their feelings and do various activities to process, which differ depending on the grade. Students who need more one-on-one support can go with a counselor into an online breakout room. Students can also get a referral to a counselor at Tu Nidito Children & Family Services, which partners with TUSD.
After a death, the crisis team sends out a Zoom link for staff at the school who need to talk. There is also an employee assistance program that refers teachers and staff out for additional counseling services.
Dealing with four deaths in one week was a unique experience and a bit overwhelming for the crisis team, Aguayo said.
But it’s not just during the deaths of their teachers and mentors when students need support. During this pandemic, TUSD’s counseling staff has supported students with a lot more death of family members and friends because of the coronavirus.
“This is something that is not normal, that so many people are dying,” Aguayo says. “They're experiencing it more and more.”
