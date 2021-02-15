How Tucson students in hands-on courses are learning during COVID-19

Ellie Wolcott showcased her first 3D-printed model of a 2-meter telescope at the SheTech Explorer Day last spring. Then a 16-year-old junior from Andrada Polytechnic High School, Wolcott felt it was a milestone, marking the beginning of new projects and an exciting year ahead.

Two weeks later, she, along with students across the state, went into lockdown as the coronavirus began spreading through the nation.

Teachers and students in career and technical education and science courses faced a unique challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic. All the hands-on activities that make up the core of learning were suspended with the sudden and prolonged changes caused by the pandemic, complicated further by the changes from remote to in-person learning and back to remote again.

Wolcott, now a senior, was wrapping up the first assignment of her internship with the University of Arizona’s Steward Observatory when the pandemic hit.

She had also been working with her school team on a solar go-kart, learning mechanics and collaborating with students of other ages and skills to make improvements on the machine, which now ranks third in the Racing the Sun SARSEF competition. Because of the pandemic, this as well as her capstone project — a miniature satellite for mangrove monitoring — have been slowed down.