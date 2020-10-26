Hub Ice Cream Factory to reopen with new look, new ice cream chef

“Teaming up with Kristel has been wonderful because she has a great reputation. We’re just excited to be working together,” said Barney Confrey, director of operations for the restaurant, ice cream factory and Playground Bar & Lounge next to the restaurant.

The Hub Restaurant has made its own ice cream since it opened in 2011, creating dozens of rotating flavors that were mostly sold through the restaurant with some retail sales to area hotels and movie theaters, Confrey said.

As demand increased, the Hub decided in 2015 to open the ice cream factory and parlor across the street.

When COVID hit early this year and Gov. Doug Ducey ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms in March, Confrey shut the doors to the ice cream shop and has yet to reopen, although production has continued. The Hub restaurant was closed from March through early June, when it reopened for a few weeks before closing again in mid-July.

“Cases were spiking and we didn’t feel like it was the safest thing for our guests and staff to be open,” said Confrey.