Huckelberry: Pima County could end COVID-19 testing unless state coughs up money

Huckelberry and other county leaders say they were under the impression that they would be reimbursed for the $10.7 million that they have incurred in testing costs, as well as be significantly supported in paying testing costs over the next six months. The state of Arizona received significant additional funding through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 to continue fighting the pandemic, including $416 million for testing. The funding, however, has yet to be distributed.

“This is unfortunate as it was abundantly clear to Pima County that the State allocation was for COVID-19 testing,” Huckleberry wrote. “At least that was the impression we were left with in reviewing the Federal 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act. We cannot continue to deficit spend and this less than responsible response from the State requires immediate action.”

While at the University of Arizona Thursday, AZDHS Director Dr. Cara Christ said the state is “working very closely” with counties to get funding for additional testing.

“We do have federal funding that has come to the state. We’re working on that budget, but we’re looking to get a portion of that out very, very quickly because we know how important testing is,” she said.