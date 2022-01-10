Huckelberry returns home as he continues to recover from serious crash injuries

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry has returned home after he suffered serious injuries from being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike downtown in October.
“It’s wonderful for Chuck to be home with me. He continues an aggressive therapy regimen, including physical, occupational, and speech therapies,” Huckelberry's wife, Maureen Huckelberry, said in a news release. “Our family is extremely grateful for all of his caregivers over the past several weeks. We especially thank all the well-wishers, County staff, and the Board of Supervisors for their support and understanding over the holiday season. We are currently considering options for the timing and viability of his return to work.”
Huckelberry suffered a brain bleed, a punctured lung and broken ribs after he was struck by a car while riding his bike downtown near North Church Avenue and West Congress Street on Oct. 23. He spent several weeks in the hospital and then was transferred to a rehabilitation facility in mid-November.
According to Tucson Police reports, a driver made an unsafe lane change, hit a Jeep Wrangler and caused it to “fishtail in the intersection on only its driver’s side wheels” and knock Huckelberry off his bike. The driver was cited for causing an accident resulting in serious physical injury or death and making an unsafe lane change, court records show.
Chief Deputy County Administrator Jan Lesher has taken over as acting county administrator, a move solidified by a unanimous vote by the Board of Supervisors on Dec. 7. Lesher said this is only “a formality." It’s unknown when, and if, Huckelberry will return to the job.
Contact reporter Nicole Ludden at nludden@tucson.com