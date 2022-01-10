Huckelberry returns home as he continues to recover from serious crash injuries

Huckelberry suffered a brain bleed, a punctured lung and broken ribs after he was struck by a car while riding his bike downtown near North Church Avenue and West Congress Street on Oct. 23. He spent several weeks in the hospital and then was transferred to a rehabilitation facility in mid-November.

According to Tucson Police reports, a driver made an unsafe lane change, hit a Jeep Wrangler and caused it to “fishtail in the intersection on only its driver’s side wheels” and knock Huckelberry off his bike. The driver was cited for causing an accident resulting in serious physical injury or death and making an unsafe lane change, court records show.