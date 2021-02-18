Huckelberry threatens COVID-19 testing site shutdown in state funding fight

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is asking the Board of Supervisors to suspend COVID-19 testing starting Monday after he says state officials indicated they do not intend to reimburse the county for millions of dollars in testing costs.

In a memo Thursday to the Pima County Board of Supervisors, Huckleberry said the county has spent a total of $47.75 million on testing since April 2020, with nearly $10.7 million coming directly from county funds since Jan. 1.

The county also estimates that they will need approximately $40.2 million more to continue providing COVID-19 testing to residents through August.

In an email to county officials Thursday, Eugene Livar, the chief of the epidemiology and disease control bureau at the Arizona Department of Health Services, said the state would only be able to provide $1 million to help with Pima County's current testing costs and did not mention the reimbursement of costs already incurred.

“At this time we are able to provide $1,000,000 for Pima County testing through one of our state