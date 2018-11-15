A grass fire burning near Elgin southeast of Tucson grew to 5,000 acres Wednesday night, officials say.
Officials determined the fire to be human caused. It remained 10 percent contained this morning and did not grow overnight.
Sonoita-Elgin Fire Chief Joseph DeWolf says today's objective is to increase containment of the fire, the success of which will depend on winds and other weather factors.
He said the state and federal forestry departments, Bureau of Land Management, the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District and Patagonia Volunteer Fire and Rescue are all working on containing the fire.
The Babo Fire was not near any structures, but fire officials evacuated 30 people from the Babacomari Ranch area Wednesday morning. The fire is moving away from the ranch, officials said.
This morning about 55 people are working on the fire. About 75 people were working the fire last night.
Tiffany Davila with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said yesterday that the fire was spreading because of the wind and dry grass. She said with the wind expected to settle down yesterday late afternoon and temperatures dropping last night, the fire could die out with "the snap of a finger."
