A grass fire burning near Elgin southeast of Tucson grew to 2,483 acres yesterday, officials say. Fire officials have had the fire 10 percent contained since last night.
A state helicopter surveyed the area today and did a proper assessment of the fire's size, according to Tiffany Davila with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. Last night the state did a preliminary assessment at 5,000 acres, but the actual size was half that amount.
Officials determined the fire to be human caused. It did not grow overnight.
Sonoita-Elgin Fire Chief Joseph DeWolf says today's objective is to increase containment of the fire, the success of which will depend on winds and other weather factors.
He said the state and federal forestry departments, Bureau of Land Management, the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District and Patagonia Volunteer Fire and Rescue are all working on containing the fire.
The Babo Fire was not near any structures, but fire officials evacuated 30 people from the Babacomari Ranch area Wednesday morning. The fire is moving away from the ranch, officials said.
This morning about 55 people are working on the fire. About 75 people were working the fire last night.
Davila said yesterday that the fire was spreading because of the wind and dry grass. She said with the wind expected to settle down yesterday late afternoon and temperatures dropping last night, the fire could die out with "the snap of a finger."
