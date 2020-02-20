Human remains found northwest of Tucson identified as missing woman

Human remains found in the Picture Rocks area earlier this month have been identified as a woman who was reported missing last year, officials say.

The remains have been identified as Sara Galloway, 38. She was reported missing last March by her family who live in the 10600 block of West Massingale Road, east of North Sandario Road and north of West Picture Rocks Road.

The remains were found by a hiker in a desert area northeast of West Anthony Drive and West Massingale Road on Feb. 12. The cause of death hasn't been determined, said the Pima County Sheriff's Department.