Human remains found northwest of Tucson identified as missing woman
Sara Galloway

 Courtesy Pima County Sheriff's Department

Human remains found in the Picture Rocks area earlier this month have been identified as a woman who was reported missing last year, officials say.

The remains have been identified as Sara Galloway, 38. She was reported missing last March by her family who live in the 10600 block of West Massingale Road, east of North Sandario Road and north of West Picture Rocks Road. 

The remains were found by a hiker in a desert area northeast of West Anthony Drive and West Massingale Road on Feb. 12. The cause of death hasn't been determined, said the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Law enforcement actively looked for Galloway, who officials last year said had Down syndrome and functioned at the level of an 8 year old. More than a dozen organizations were involved in the search, PCSD said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information can call 911 or visit 88CRIME.org to submit a tip anonymously. 

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

