Human remains found on popular Tucson hiking trail

Pima Canyon Trail was closed Tuesday after human remains were found there, authorities say.

About 7:00 a.m., detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to the trail near North First Avenue and East Magee Road.

Officials confirmed the remains were found at the trail shortly after noon, according to Deputy James Allerton, a department spokesman.

Arizona Game and Fish Department investigators determined the remains were disturbed by wildlife and are trying to verify the species of animal involved.

Mark Hart, a department spokesman, said mountain lions, bobcats, coyotes, javelina frequent the area.

"We don't think it's an attack but we can't rule that out at this time," Hart said.

The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner will attempt to identify the person as well as the cause of death.

There is no danger to the public, the department said. Visitors should avoid the area.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated.

