Humane Society of Southern Arizona reports rise in adoptions during 2019

About nine out of every 10 animals that visited the Humane Society of Southern Arizona in 2019 left alive, according to the nonprofit organization’s year-end numbers.

The 93% live-release rate came along with more than 3,500 pet adoptions in 2019, say statistics for the society, which just completed its 75th year here last year.

For the last several years, the live-release rate has been in the mid to low 90s, with 2018’s rate also at 93%, said Randy Peterson, the organization’s development director.

The remaining 7% indicates animals that died in the Humane Society’s care or were euthanized — for reasons such as owners deciding to put their older dogs down.

“We don’t euthanize for time or space,” Peterson added.

“It’s getting the message out of adopting, not shopping,” he said. “And knowing we’re going to say yes to pets that we know we’re going to be with for however long.”

Of the 5,198 animals that the organization took in last year, 3,634 of them were adopted and 995 lost pets were returned to their owners. In 2018, 3,542 animals were adopted.