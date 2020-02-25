Humane Society of Southern Arizona reports rise in adoptions during 2019

About nine out of every 10 animals that visited the Humane Society of Southern Arizona in 2019 left alive, according to the nonprofit organization’s year-end numbers.
The 93% live-release rate came along with more than 3,500 pet adoptions in 2019, say statistics for the society, which just completed its 75th year here last year.
For the last several years, the live-release rate has been in the mid to low 90s, with 2018’s rate also at 93%, said Randy Peterson, the organization’s development director.
The remaining 7% indicates animals that died in the Humane Society’s care or were euthanized — for reasons such as owners deciding to put their older dogs down.
“We don’t euthanize for time or space,” Peterson added.
“It’s getting the message out of adopting, not shopping,” he said. “And knowing we’re going to say yes to pets that we know we’re going to be with for however long.”
Of the 5,198 animals that the organization took in last year, 3,634 of them were adopted and 995 lost pets were returned to their owners. In 2018, 3,542 animals were adopted.
Peterson partially attributed the slight uptick in adoptions to marketing strategies and the organization’s 2018 move to its facility on West Roger Road, near North Oracle Road.
He also said a number of adoptions were a result of the New Beginnings Canine Training program, in which prison inmates help train behaviorally challenged dogs. The program completed its first full year in 2019.
“The benefits are two-fold,” Peterson said. “It’s helping us prepare dogs for adoption that otherwise didn’t show real well in a kennel setting — barking, thrashing against kennel doors when people walk by, not getting along with other dogs during meet and greets.”
Additionally, more than 1,700 animals went through the Humane Society of Southern Arizona’s foster care program in 2019 — about 200 more than in 2018.
The increase is primarily due to an influx in kittens, which demanded bottle feeding that fosters were able to help with.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona also took in 682 pets from shelters, including the Pima Animal Care Center and shelters in Benson and Pinal County.
