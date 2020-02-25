You are the owner of this article.
Humane Society of Southern Arizona reports rise in adoptions during 2019
Humane Society of Southern Arizona reports rise in adoptions during 2019

Stephanie Costanten, left, critical care technician for the Humane Society, scruntches her face as Fiona the dog gives her a kiss on the ear during a check up by Dr. Santana Overton, shelter veterinarian, on Fiona at The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on February 24, 2020. 

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

About nine out of every 10 animals that visited the Humane Society of Southern Arizona in 2019 left alive, according to the nonprofit organization’s year-end numbers.

The 93% live-release rate came along with more than 3,500 pet adoptions in 2019, say statistics for the society, which just completed its 75th year here last year.

For the last several years, the live-release rate has been in the mid to low 90s, with 2018’s rate also at 93%, said Randy Peterson, the organization’s development director.

The remaining 7% indicates animals that died in the Humane Society’s care or were euthanized — for reasons such as owners deciding to put their older dogs down.

“We don’t euthanize for time or space,” Peterson added.

“It’s getting the message out of adopting, not shopping,” he said. “And knowing we’re going to say yes to pets that we know we’re going to be with for however long.”

Of the 5,198 animals that the organization took in last year, 3,634 of them were adopted and 995 lost pets were returned to their owners. In 2018, 3,542 animals were adopted.

Peterson partially attributed the slight uptick in adoptions to marketing strategies and the organization’s 2018 move to its facility on West Roger Road, near North Oracle Road.

He also said a number of adoptions were a result of the New Beginnings Canine Training program, in which prison inmates help train behaviorally challenged dogs. The program completed its first full year in 2019.

“The benefits are two-fold,” Peterson said. “It’s helping us prepare dogs for adoption that otherwise didn’t show real well in a kennel setting — barking, thrashing against kennel doors when people walk by, not getting along with other dogs during meet and greets.”

Additionally, more than 1,700 animals went through the Humane Society of Southern Arizona’s foster care program in 2019 — about 200 more than in 2018.

The increase is primarily due to an influx in kittens, which demanded bottle feeding that fosters were able to help with.

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona also took in 682 pets from shelters, including the Pima Animal Care Center and shelters in Benson and Pinal County.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

A new CEO

Former state Sen. Steve Farley was recently named the Humane Society of Southern Arizona’s first CEO since 2015.

Farley, who last year lost a run to be mayor of Tucson, has been a Humane Society volunteer in the past. He called his new position a dream job.

He said he hopes the organization can continue its collaboration with other nonprofits.

"The more that we work with other folks, the more we can come up with solutions to a lot of different problems," he said, citing the new beginnings program and a program that allows children to read to dogs. He said he also hopes to implement programs that work with combat veterans who struggle with PTSD.

He added that he hopes the Humane Society of Southern Arizona can eventually have more facilities on the east side, in addition to a collaborative facility with other rescues, shelters and nonprofits that don't necessarily focus on animals.

"This place is doing well, so I don’t want to mess anything up — I want to build on our successes and make them even bigger," he said.

