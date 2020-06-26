Hundreds attend vigil to honor Carlos "Adrian" Ingram-Lopez who died in Tucson police custody

People stood quietly. Some closed their eyes and raised their hands, others lowered their head.

After the vigil, a group of more than 300 protesters walked along the back of the police department’s headquarters building around to the front, the entire building along their route lined with officers, some with riot gear hanging from their side.

Protesters chanted, “No justice, no peace. Abolish the police,” “Nana Ayudame” and “Asesinos” (“Murderers”) at police officers standing in front of the department building.

The peaceful protest lasted about an hour, as people left the area around 10 p.m.

A protester who asked to remain anonymous said they attended the vigil because they believe in the power of community.

“I believe if it’s not all of us then it’s going to be none of us that make it through the hatred, the white supremacy, the horror, the absolute power and control that this system has over its people,” they said.

They were appalled when they learned officers and Chief Magnus did not share information about the incident with the Mayor and City Council or with the family or the public. They said the secrecy enforces that the law enforcement system is broken.