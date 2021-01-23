Hundreds line up at Tucson Convention Center for COVID-19 vaccine

Hundreds of people lined up at the Tucson Convention Center on Friday to get the COVID-19 vaccine, invited there after a computer glitch caused most of the day’s spots to go unfilled in online scheduling.

It’s an example of what can go wrong as Pima County’s Health Department works to get thousands of community members vaccinated daily against the disease that is known to have caused 12,001 deaths in Arizona.

The TCC opened its site for full service on Wednesday, said Andy Squire, public information officer for the city of Tucson, and people came down by appointment on those days.

On Friday, the plan was to vaccinate close to 1,100 by way of scheduled appointments but that morning only 130 were in the computer queue, he said.

The county’s Health Department is using Tucson Medical Center’s “My Chart” patient portal, but Thursday night there was a glitch, said Julia Strange, vice president of community benefit for TMC.

As a result, Pima County sent emails out inviting people who work in law enforcement, the courts and schools to come down.

“This was not because the vaccine was going to go to waste, but so that they could keep to the schedule,” she said.

Squire said 1,300 people were vaccinated by the end of the day.

“It was not open to the general public,” he said, when asked if people could just walk up, but only those who are within the current phase for eligibility.

The computer issues were resolved before noon Friday, said Dr. Francisco Garcia, the county’s chief medical officer.