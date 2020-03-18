Hundreds of bridge players may have been exposed to coronavirus during big Tucson tournament

Hundreds of bridge players who attended a tournament in Tucson earlier this month may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

One Tucson attendee who got sick after the March 2-8 tournament was able to get tested because his brother is a physician. The test came back positive for COVID-19 Monday night.

Bridge clubs in Tucson have shut down play as a result of the disclosure by Doug Couchman, the player who was able to get tested. Others have gotten sick since the tournament but have not been able to be tested, he said.

Couchman, who moved to Tucson in August from California, is a semi-professional bridge player. He started showing symptoms March 11, three days after the tournament ended at the Tucson Expo Center on East Irvington Road at South Alvernon Way.

“That’s all I did that whole week. I’m a professional bridge player. People had come from at least a dozen states, from all over,” Couchman said.

Among the places players came from was Colorado Springs, where a bridge player in her 80s died Friday after contracting the virus. She had played in a bridge tournament Feb. 29-March 1 where she may have contracted the virus and exposed others, the Denver Post reported. Other players from that community came to Tucson for the regional tournament.

More than 800 players attended the Tucson Winter Regional. Not all players were necessarily exposed to one another, as some came and went during the week, said tournament chair Steve Reynolds. Also, the expo center is a large space, so those not playing together were not necessarily in close contact.